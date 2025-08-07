Georgia Pushes Tourism Expansion to Compete With Florida and South Carolina

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Georgia is ramping up efforts to grow its tourism sector as it aims to rival neighboring states like Florida and South Carolina — both longtime powerhouses in the travel industry. From the North Georgia mountains to Cumberland Island’s protected coastline, state leaders are pushing a strategy that blends development, sustainability, and economic opportunity.

Infrastructure and Eco-Tourism at the Center

Georgia’s new direction is being guided by a Senate study committee, which is exploring how to draw more visitors to the state while preserving the natural beauty that sets it apart. Proposed initiatives include:

Expanding eco-tourism and agritourism offerings

offerings Investing in infrastructure improvements to support higher visitor volumes

to support higher visitor volumes Targeting niche markets such as cultural and seasonal travel

such as cultural and seasonal travel Preserving destinations like Cumberland Island National Seashore

These changes are part of a broader push to elevate Georgia’s national tourism rank — currently estimated around 9th — without compromising what residents and visitors love about it.

Balancing Growth With Conservation

The debate is heating up over how to grow tourism while keeping Georgia’s landscapes unspoiled. In North Georgia, for instance, fall foliage draws large crowds, and coastal gems like Cumberland Island face development pressure despite their protected status.

The owner of Jaemore Farms in Hall County — who also serves as a Georgia state senator — is chairing the committee. His farm recently welcomed a wave of tourists from Orlando, highlighting how agritourism can boost local economies while delivering authentic, low-impact experiences.

“Tourism can be a double-edged sword,” the senator acknowledged, noting the potential for traffic issues and overcrowding, but also underscoring its value in funding infrastructure projects and revitalizing rural areas.

A Regional Race for Tourists

South Carolina currently draws more tourists than Georgia, thanks in part to its coastal appeal and heritage-rich cities. Meanwhile, Florida dominates the region with iconic destinations like Orlando and Miami, bolstered by world-class beaches and theme parks.

Georgia’s challenge lies in carving out a distinct identity — one focused less on mega-attractions and more on culture, natural beauty, and community-driven tourism.

Investors have taken notice, with growing interest in expanding lodging and experiences around key sites. Still, environmental advocates caution against overdevelopment that could harm the very attributes visitors come to see.

Long-Term Vision for Economic Growth

Lawmakers and local leaders see tourism as a key economic driver, one that could increase state revenue, support small businesses, and create jobs. The committee is also examining how to make tourism more sustainable and inclusive across rural and urban areas.

Among the ideas under consideration:

Promoting seasonal travel to reduce peak overcrowding

to reduce peak overcrowding Supporting small farm experiences and craft industries

Launching marketing campaigns targeting nearby states

As Georgia refines its tourism strategy, the goal is to bring in more visitors without losing the character and charm that made it a desirable destination in the first place.

