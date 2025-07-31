19-Year-Old Arrested for Murder of Teen in Clover, South Carolina

CLOVER, S.C. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the Paddlers Cove area of Clover, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded early Saturday morning to reports of a shooting near Paddlers Cove Drive. At the scene, 16-year-old Nathan Antonio Martinez was found dead and pronounced deceased, as confirmed by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Arrest Made Hours After Incident

Investigators quickly developed a suspect and began questioning a person of interest by 8:30 a.m. Saturday, just hours after the deadly shooting.

By 11 a.m., authorities booked 19-year-old Noah Immanuel Walter into the York County Jail. He faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and is currently being held without bond.

Details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Call for Community Video Footage

The York County Sheriff’s Office is actively requesting assistance from the public to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with video footage from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the Paddlers Cove area is asked to contact deputies at 803-628-3172.

Authorities have not disclosed if any surveillance footage has been recovered so far.

Were you near Paddlers Cove during the hours in question? Share your thoughts or any community concerns in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.