Small Plane Crashes Near Oak Island Pier in North Carolina; Pilot Survives

OAK ISLAND, N.C. – A small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Oak Island Pier on Friday evening, but the pilot miraculously survived, according to local officials and witness reports.

Pilot Survives Ocean Crash With Minor Injuries

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on August 2, with the pilot as the sole occupant of the aircraft. Authorities confirmed that the pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly treated after emergency crews reached the scene.

Local beach safety personnel were already on site due to earlier water rescues and were able to respond swiftly, assisting the downed pilot shortly after impact.

Aircraft Recovered From the Water

Emergency responders successfully recovered the plane and towed it out of the ocean. The aircraft’s condition and how it managed to crash into the water remain key elements in the investigation.

Initial jurisdiction over the incident was held by the U.S. Coast Guard, but the case has since been handed off to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which will now lead the inquiry.

As of now, no official cause of the crash has been announced.

FAA Investigation Underway

The FAA has launched a formal investigation into what led to the crash. Factors such as mechanical failure, weather conditions, and pilot error are typically explored during such reviews.

No other injuries or damages were reported in connection with the incident.

