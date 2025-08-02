Berkeley County Flood Advisory Active Through Early Saturday as Storms Threaten Low-Lying Areas

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC – The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of Berkeley County that remains active until 12:15 a.m. Saturday, following a round of heavy rainfall Friday evening.

At 11:33 p.m. Friday, the NWS Charleston SC office updated the advisory, warning of minor flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas across the region. Officials say that excessive rainfall continues to create hazards on roadways and near creeks.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS reminded residents. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, especially at night when it’s harder to recognize flood dangers.”

Flood Safety Measures Urged by Emergency Officials

Local emergency services have echoed the National Weather Service’s precautions, urging residents to:

Move to higher ground if in a flood-prone or low-lying area.

if in a flood-prone or low-lying area. Evacuate immediately if ordered by local authorities.

if ordered by local authorities. Avoid basements or any rooms with submerged electrical outlets.

or any rooms with submerged electrical outlets. Stay out of floodwaters , which could be carrying dangerous electric currents.

, which could be carrying dangerous electric currents. Avoid driving through flooded streets — as little as 12 inches of fast-moving water can sweep away vehicles.

Tips for Driving in Heavy Rain and Potential Flooding

With rainfall lingering into the weekend, motorists are advised to drive cautiously. According to the NWS, drivers should:

Turn on headlights for visibility, even during daylight.

for visibility, even during daylight. Stick to middle lanes on roads where water tends to collect along the shoulders.

on roads where water tends to collect along the shoulders. Keep distance from large vehicles that may splash water and reduce visibility.

that may splash water and reduce visibility. Avoid puddles and standing water that may cause hydroplaning.

Understanding Hydroplaning and How to React

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle loses traction and begins sliding on a thin layer of water. It can happen when tires can’t disperse water quickly enough, causing the car to float above the road.

To reduce risk:

Slow down during wet weather .

. Ensure tire treads are in good condition .

. Avoid deep puddles, as even a thin film of water can cause skidding.

If hydroplaning happens:

Ease off the gas — don’t brake hard.

— don’t brake hard. Steer gently in the direction of the skid .

. Wait for traction to return, then straighten the wheel carefully.

Flood Advisory Timing and Forecast Outlook

The current flood advisory expires at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, but residents are urged to remain cautious into the weekend as more rain is forecast.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring the situation and may issue additional updates depending on rainfall and drainage reports.

Have you noticed any flooding near your area in Berkeley County? Send your updates and safety concerns to our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.