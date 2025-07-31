Georgia Students Head Back to School Amid Heat and Storms, District-by-District Forecast Released

ATLANTA — As thousands of students across Georgia return to school this week, the FOX 5 Storm Team has released a detailed district-by-district forecast showing parents what to expect at the bus stop. The first week of school will feature a mix of steamy temperatures, morning fog, and widespread chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

Heat and Humidity Continue as School Year Begins

Meteorologist Alex Forbes said while mornings will start dry, afternoon scattered storms are likely due to a front expected to stall just south of the state. That shift will bring some cooling over the weekend but won’t arrive in time for the first few days of school.

“This is not fall arriving,” Forbes clarified. “It’s still the first week of August. We are going to warm back up.”

Highs are expected to reach 90–95°F on Thursday and Friday in many areas, with heat index values topping 100°F. A cooler wedge pattern with dry air is forecast to filter in by Saturday and Sunday, providing some relief.

Thursday, July 31: First Round of Back-to-School Days

Several Georgia districts return on Thursday with high temperatures and potential storms:

Decatur City Schools: High of 92°F, 60% chance of rain.

High of 92°F, 60% chance of rain. Douglas County: Patchy fog, high of 90°F, 60% chance of storms after 5 p.m.

Patchy fog, high of 90°F, 60% chance of storms after 5 p.m. Henry County: High near 92°F, storms possible in the afternoon.

High near 92°F, storms possible in the afternoon. Jackson County: Partly sunny, high near 92°F, 40% chance of afternoon rain.

Partly sunny, high near 92°F, 40% chance of afternoon rain. Griffin-Spalding County: High near 92°F, 40% chance of storms.

High near 92°F, 40% chance of storms. Lamar County: High near 91°F, 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Friday, August 1: Broader Reopenings and Higher Storm Chances

More school systems resume Friday under mostly sunny skies, but afternoon storms are likely across the state:

Banks, Barrow, Butts, Cherokee, Coweta, Dawson, Floyd, Franklin, Hall, Jefferson, Lumpkin, Marietta, Morgan, Paulding, Rome, Walton, and White Counties — All forecast 60–70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

— All forecast 60–70% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Buford City Schools: Storms likely before 8 p.m.

Storms likely before 8 p.m. Gilmer County Schools: Cooler with highs in the 80s but still stormy.

Patchy morning fog is expected in many districts before temperatures rise quickly through the morning hours.

Monday, August 4: Continued Storm Risk Across Metro Atlanta

More school systems — including Atlanta Public Schools, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Rockdale Counties — reopen Monday with continued unsettled weather:

Forecast: Highs in the low 80s, 50–60% chance of rain.

Highs in the low 80s, 50–60% chance of rain. Conditions: Partly sunny skies with humidity and spot storms expected throughout the day.

Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 6: Persistent Storm Pattern

By midweek, most of north and west Georgia will continue to see rain risks:

Tuesday Forecast (Aug. 5): Highs in the low–mid 80s, 60% chance of thunderstorms in Forsyth, Gainesville, Haralson, Social Circle, Whitfield, and more.

Highs in the low–mid 80s, 60% chance of thunderstorms in Wednesday Forecast (Aug. 6): Showers and storms likely with highs near 83–85°F for districts including Bartow, Clarke, Fannin, Pike, Union, Meriwether, and Madison Counties.

Still to Come: More Districts Return August 7 and Beyond

Districts like Walker, Polk, Gordon, Habersham, and Towns Counties will start school later, with forecasts to be added as they become available.

“It’s going to feel pretty nice outside this weekend,” Forbes said. “But you’ll still have to dodge a few showers.”

What Parents Should Know

Sunrise time in Georgia is currently around 6:49 a.m. , staying before 7 a.m. through mid-August.

in Georgia is currently around , staying before 7 a.m. through mid-August. Morning fog could reduce visibility at bus stops, especially in northern and rural counties.

could reduce visibility at bus stops, especially in northern and rural counties. Afternoon storms are widespread and may impact after-school activities or pickups.

Planning the first week back to school? Stay weather-aware and check your district’s full-day forecast before sending kids out. For more Georgia weather and school reopening news, visit SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.