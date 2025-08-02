Pregnant Teen Shot in Columbus Dies at Atlanta Hospital; Investigation Now a Murder Case

COLUMBUS, GA — A tragic shooting early Sunday morning on Juniper Avenue has claimed the lives of a 17-year-old pregnant teenager and her unborn child, authorities confirmed this week. The incident is now being investigated as both murder and feticide by Columbus police.

Shooting Reported During Late-Night Gathering

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire around 1:12 a.m. in the 2600 block of Juniper Avenue on Sunday, July 28. The shooting occurred during a gathering at a private residence.

Two young women were injured in the incident — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. The 18-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds and later released from the hospital. The younger victim, identified as Keianna McFadden, sustained more serious injuries.

Victim Died at Grady Hospital in Atlanta

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed that McFadden was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she died at 4:08 p.m. Sunday. Bryan also confirmed that her baby did not survive.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to determine more about the fatal injuries sustained.

Case Now Classified as Murder and Feticide

Police have officially labeled the case as an ongoing murder and feticide investigation. While authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects as of now, they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

“We believe this was not a random act,” investigators stated, adding that the shooting took place during a gathering with multiple people present.

Community Shocked by Tragedy Involving Teen Mother

The community of Columbus is reeling after the deaths of McFadden and her unborn child. No details have been released yet about any motive or whether the victims were specifically targeted.

“This is heartbreaking,” said one resident. “She was just a kid herself — and now both she and her baby are gone.”

How to Help Investigators

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. M. Spivey at 706-225-4261. Tipsters may also reach out to CrimeStoppers if they prefer to remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. M. Spivey at 706-225-4161. Tipsters may also reach out to CrimeStoppers if they prefer to remain anonymous.