South Carolina Heatwave: Temps Near 100° This Weekend, Heat Alerts Possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dangerous heatwave is expected to grip South Carolina this weekend, with temperatures soaring near 100 degrees from Saturday through Monday, prompting concerns for public safety and possible weather alerts.

Heat Index Could Trigger Warnings

The WLTX Weather Team has issued a News19 Weather Impact Alert for the entire weekend, citing dangerously high temperatures and elevated humidity that may push heat index values into advisory or warning territory.

While no official warnings had been issued as of Friday morning, the National Weather Service indicates conditions are aligning with criteria for potential heat advisories or excessive heat warnings in some counties.

Dry Skies, Intense Sun Expected

Forecasts show little to no chance of precipitation between Saturday and Monday, meaning the sun will have free reign to heat the surface. A stationary high-pressure system hovering over the southern Appalachian Mountains has contributed to this prolonged dry pattern and will continue to block cloud formation.

This setup is not only keeping the skies clear but also drawing dry upper-level air down toward the surface, intensifying daytime heating.

Humidity From the Gulf Intensifies Conditions

A strong southwesterly flow is channeling moisture-laden air from the Gulf of Mexico, while the Bermuda high continues to push additional humid air across the Southeastern U.S. These systems are expected to merge, making the air exceptionally humid and still across the Carolinas and Georgia for the next week.

That combination of humidity and temperature is what could make conditions especially dangerous — even for those used to Southern summer heat.

Forecast Snapshot:

Saturday–Monday: Highs near 100°F , with feels-like temperatures possibly exceeding that mark

Highs near , with Sky Conditions: Mostly sunny to clear

Mostly Precipitation: Minimal to none

Humidity: Very high , especially in the afternoons

, especially in the afternoons Wind: Light southwesterly breeze, adding to the moisture

Precaution Urged for Outdoor Workers and Vulnerable Groups

With the heat index expected to climb, health officials advise limiting outdoor activity, especially during peak heat hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Elderly residents, children, outdoor workers, and those with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk for heat-related illnesses.

Local communities are encouraged to check on neighbors and ensure access to cooling centers, water, and shaded areas.

Stay Informed, Stay Cool

This heat event marks the most intense stretch of summer heat yet this season for the Midlands and other parts of the Palmetto State. Keep an eye on local forecasts and be prepared in case heat advisories or emergency alerts are issued.

Are you feeling the heat in your South Carolina town? Drop your weekend temps and cooling tips in the comments — let’s help each other stay safe and cool at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com!