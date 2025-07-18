DuPage County Trail Closure Set to Last Through Fall Season

ILLINOIS — Starting this Monday, the Cenacle Trail at Blackwell Forest Preserve in DuPage County will be closed for a months-long construction project aimed at improving trail conditions and safety for future visitors.

The closure will remain in effect through late fall, according to officials from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, who confirmed that the project will include full trail resurfacing, structural enhancements, and efforts to improve water drainage in the area.

Trail improvements aim to increase safety and accessibility

The Cenacle Trail is a popular scenic route within the forest preserve, frequented by walkers, joggers, and families. The reconstruction efforts are part of a broader initiative to modernize older trail segments and ensure accessibility during all seasons.

“This project is important for long-term access and public safety,” said district officials. “We want to minimize future weather-related closures and create a more enjoyable outdoor experience.”

In addition to resurfacing, construction crews will reinforce trail edges and evaluate nearby tree health to address any hazards.

Visitors urged to plan alternate routes

During the closure, detour signage will be posted, and nearby routes like the Regional Trail and Route 59 entrance will remain open. Visitors are encouraged to use the main preserve entrances and check online updates before heading out.

While closures can impact regular parkgoers, staff members have emphasized the short-term inconvenience will lead to significant long-term benefits for nature enthusiasts and DuPage County residents alike.

For real-time updates, trail users can visit the DuPage Forest Preserve District’s website for alerts and construction progress.

Do you hike or bike regularly in DuPage County preserves? Let us know how this trail closure might affect your routine in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.