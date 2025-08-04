One Juvenile Dead, Three Injured After Shooting Outside South Augusta Auto Parts Store

AUGUSTA, GA — A deadly shooting unfolded Sunday evening in South Augusta, leaving one juvenile dead and three others hospitalized after gunfire erupted outside a local auto parts store.

14-Year-Old Pronounced Dead at the Scene

The incident took place around 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store located at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed that 14-year-old Deandre Howell was pronounced dead at the scene. His death marks yet another grim chapter in a rising trend of juvenile-involved shootings in the region.

Three Other Juveniles Injured

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, one of the surviving victims remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital, while two others are currently listed as stable. Authorities have not yet released the ages or identities of the other juveniles involved.

Ongoing Investigation and Heavy Police Presence

The investigation is still in its early stages. Deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were first dispatched shortly after the shooting and quickly requested assistance. S.W.A.T. units and a drone team from Columbia County were called in to assist with the manhunt for potential suspects.

Law enforcement focused their search on the Meadowbrook neighborhood, located just adjacent to the crime scene. As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been announced and officials stated that “no further information will be released at this time.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Howell, according to Coroner Bowen.

Community on Edge Amid Teen Crime Concerns

The shooting comes on the heels of renewed efforts by Richmond County officials to address a surge in youth-involved violence. Just days earlier, the county unveiled a new teen curfew strategy, aiming to reduce juvenile crime by limiting unsupervised nighttime activity.

As Sheriff’s officials continue to investigate this latest tragedy, local leaders are likely to face increased pressure to act decisively.

“Nothing good happening for teenagers after 12 midnight,” reads a pointed remark from the Richmond County teen curfew policy rollout, echoing the concerns now amplified by this fatal shooting.

