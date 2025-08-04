Tropical Storm Dexter Forms Off North Carolina Coast, Two Other Systems Under Watch

NORTH CAROLINA – Tropical Storm Dexter officially formed off the coast of North Carolina late Sunday night, becoming the latest named storm in the Atlantic during the 2025 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center confirmed Dexter’s development just before 11 p.m. on August 3.

Dexter Moves Eastward, Away From U.S. Coastline

By early Monday morning, Dexter was moving east at approximately 12 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and was already several hundred miles off the Carolina coast. Forecast models show the storm continuing on a northeast trajectory, eventually tracking north of Bermuda before weakening in the central Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone does not currently project any direct impact on the U.S. mainland. However, meteorologists are keeping a close eye on Dexter as part of a broader increase in Atlantic activity during early August.

Second System Developing Near Southeast Coast

In addition to Dexter, a second weather disturbance is being monitored off the southeastern coast of the United States. This system is expected to develop slightly further south along the East Coast than Dexter did.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center gives this unnamed system a 30% chance of cyclone formation within the next seven days, though it has 0% potential to form within the next 48 hours.

Unlike Dexter, this potential system is forecast to drift west or northwest, suggesting it could bring weather impacts to the Carolinas or nearby coastal areas later this week.

Third Disturbance Tracks Westward From Africa

A third tropical disturbance was also observed Monday morning off the coast of Africa. Though it has 0% chance of cyclone development in the short term, the system has a 50% chance of forming within the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This system is currently forecast to move westward across the Atlantic, potentially placing the eastern United States in its path depending on how it develops over the coming days.

More Tropical Activity Expected in August

The activity comes as forecasters had warned that August would bring an uptick in storm development across the Atlantic Basin. The arrival of Dexter and the monitoring of two more systems reinforce concerns that the heart of hurricane season may bring several closely spaced threats.

Officials are urging residents across coastal states like South Carolina and North Carolina to remain alert, especially as tropical systems can change course or strengthen quickly during peak season.

Residents of the Carolinas should prepare for possible weather alerts later this week, especially if the second system begins organizing and moves closer to the mainland.

Have you experienced impacts from a recent tropical system in your area? Share your story or tips on preparation with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.