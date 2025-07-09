Poll Shows Deep Divide Among North Carolinians on Trump’s Decision-Making

SALISBURY, N.C. — A recent political survey reveals sharply divided opinions among North Carolinians on former President Donald Trump’s leadership, particularly in how he handles immigration, executive actions, and national unity.

The poll, conducted by YouGov and funded by Catawba College’s Center for North Carolina Politics & Public Service, asked 1,000 North Carolinians to weigh in on their level of confidence in Trump’s decision-making across 17 major policy areas.

Immigration and Executive Orders Earn Most Support

Two areas stood out as the most favorable for Trump among those surveyed: immigration and executive orders. According to Queen City News, 47% of respondents expressed some level of confidence in Trump’s handling of both issues.

Support along party lines was highly polarized. Among Republicans:

87% expressed confidence in Trump’s immigration policies

84% felt confident about his executive decisions

In contrast, Democrats responded with much less faith in Trump’s judgment:

72% lacked confidence in his immigration approach

64% were not confident in his use of executive orders

National Unity, Foreign Policy Draw the Most Doubt

While some issues garnered partisan praise, others highlighted deep concerns. The survey found that bringing the nation together, responding to the Russia-Ukraine war, and defying court orders were the areas where North Carolinians had the least confidence in Trump’s leadership.

Just 33% felt confident Trump could unite the country, while 51% lacked confidence

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, only 34% supported his handling, while 47% did not

On defying court orders, 36% were confident, but 40% expressed doubt

Expert Analysis: A Divided Political Landscape

“This poll reflects the ongoing political divide in North Carolina,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College and director of the poll’s sponsoring center. He emphasized that while partisan attitudes remain entrenched, many issues fall within a margin of error of ±3.56%, indicating fluctuating voter sentiment across subgroups.

The poll was conducted between June 10 and June 26, 2025, among North Carolina residents aged 18 and over.

What This Means Ahead of 2026

As the nation inches closer to the next major election cycle, North Carolina remains a critical battleground state — and this data points to a state split nearly in half on Trump’s record and potential return to office.

