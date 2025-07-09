15-Year-Old Girl Dies Days After Greenville County Car Wreck

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A tragic accident in Greenville County has claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl just days after she was critically injured in a nighttime car crash over the holiday weekend.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim, Chastity Unique Nelson, was pronounced dead Tuesday after being hospitalized in critical condition following the wreck on Friday, July 4.

Crash Occurred Near Busy Intersection

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of White Horse Road and Old Easley Bridge Road — a known traffic corridor with a history of collisions. Nelson was reportedly the rear-seat passenger in the vehicle involved.

Following the wreck, emergency crews transported Nelson to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she remained under intensive care for several days.

Despite the hospital team’s efforts, WSPA reports that Nelson succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, devastating family members and friends who had held out hope for her recovery.

Investigation Ongoing

The cause of the crash remains under active investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Officials have not released any details regarding the identity of the driver, whether other passengers were involved, or whether speed or impairment were contributing factors.

It is also unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or if charges may be pending as the investigation progresses.

Community Reacts to Tragic Loss

Although details about the crash remain limited, the news of Nelson’s death has sparked an outpouring of condolences across social media. Friends described her as a bright and caring teenager with a warm personality and big dreams.

“She had a smile that lit up the room. I still can’t believe she’s gone,” one community member posted online.

Local residents have called for increased traffic safety measures at the White Horse Road and Old Easley Bridge Road intersection, citing it as a “problem area” for speeding and poor visibility.

Authorities Seek Witnesses

As investigators work to reconstruct the events leading to the crash, they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to come forward. Information could be crucial in determining what led to the fatal incident.

Have you driven through White Horse Road or Old Easley Bridge Road recently and noticed traffic issues or near misses? Share your experiences in the comments on saludastandard-sentinel.com — your voice could help make local roads safer.