WY130 Closed by Wildfire Between Saratoga and Laramie — No Reopening Time Announced

WYOMING — A fast-moving wildfire in southern Wyoming has forced the full closure of Wyoming Highway 130 (WY130) between Saratoga and Laramie, leaving residents and travelers with no timeline for when the major route will reopen.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the fire prompted officials to shut down WY130 in both directions Friday afternoon, with the main closure point near milepost 54, including the eastbound gate between WY230 and MileMarker 48.

Key Travel Route Cut Off

The affected stretch of WY130 is a critical connector for those traveling through Carbon and Albany counties — including commuters, local residents, and tourists headed to outdoor destinations like Medicine Bow National Forest and the Snowy Range.

No estimated reopening time has been given, and authorities continue to stress that the situation remains fluid depending on firefighting progress and weather conditions.

Fire Response Efforts Hindered by Parked Vehicles

Authorities have also issued urgent warnings for drivers to avoid stopping on the roadway, which is interfering with firefighting operations.

“If you stop your car along the highway, you’re putting our crews in danger and making it harder for us to move equipment,” officials said in a statement.

Any parked vehicles in the area not only risk damage but delay the overall containment efforts and extend road closures.

Detours and Safety Measures

Travelers hoping to reach Laramie, Saratoga, or Encampment are advised to take I-80 or consult local detour routes. Those already in the area should expect:

Thick smoke

Rapidly changing road conditions

Firefighting equipment on highways

Limited visibility

Motorists should use the Wyoming511 app or check wyoroad.info for real-time information.

Conditions Remain Dangerous

Wildfires are becoming increasingly common across the Mountain West, especially during the hot and dry late-summer season. As of now, there has been no official estimate on the size of the fire or its containment level.

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze, but crews from multiple local and state fire units are working to contain the flames and protect nearby communities.

