Indiana Weather Alert: Sunday Storms Could Bring Flash Flooding and Damaging Winds

INDIANA — Central Indiana residents are urged to stay alert this Sunday as the National Weather Service forecasts isolated severe thunderstorms between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m., potentially bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding.

Severe Weather Timing and Risks

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has warned that while tornadoes are not expected, wind gusts over 60 mph, isolated large hail, and flooding in low-lying urban areas could significantly impact daily activities.

The timing of the threat aligns with peak afternoon and early evening hours, possibly disrupting outdoor events, church gatherings, and travel across the region. Areas at greatest risk include Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Bloomington, and nearby counties.

Wider Regional Impact

Additional cities such as Lafayette, Kokomo, Muncie, and Richmond should prepare for quickly changing weather conditions. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible if high winds strike vulnerable utility lines.

Motorists are especially advised to avoid driving through flooded roads, particularly near creeks, underpasses, and other poorly drained zones.

Preparedness Steps Urged by Authorities

To help mitigate risks, emergency officials recommend the following:

Charge mobile phones and battery backups

and battery backups Check sump pumps in basements

in basements Secure outdoor furniture or decorations

or decorations Stay indoors during the storm hours and monitor local updates

While storms are expected to taper off by 9 p.m., officials warn that new alerts may be issued if conditions intensify through the day.

Have you experienced flooding or wind damage in your part of Indiana during this month’s weather events? Share your stories, photos, or updates in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help inform others in your community.