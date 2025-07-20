Central Ohio Faces Fog and Storm Threats Through Sunday Morning

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Central Ohio is bracing for dense fog and another round of scattered showers through early Sunday, according to a weather alert issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Heavy Fog, Low Visibility Overnight

While rain chances have diminished compared to earlier in the week, brief but intense downpours are still expected tonight, particularly north of Interstate 70. Forecasters warn that low clouds and widespread fog will form after midnight, leading to potentially hazardous driving conditions into the late morning.

Visibility could drop to near zero in valleys and rural areas, especially along:

U.S. Route 33

I-71 near Wilmington

Secondary highways north of Columbus

Storms Return by Sunday Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to redevelop by Sunday afternoon, with the strongest activity expected along a corridor stretching from Sidney to Chillicothe. These storms may bring:

Lightning

Gusty winds

Localized flash flooding

Motorists and residents across Marysville, Celina, Newark, and Kenton should be prepared for sudden road hazards and brief downpours that may cause ponding.

Mild Temperatures, Travel Tips

Overnight lows will remain mild, with forecast ranges between:

70°F in Sidney and Kenton

73°F in Cincinnati and Dayton

Drivers are advised to:

Use low-beam headlights

Slow down in dense fog

in dense fog Allow extra travel time early Sunday

Fog will likely linger into the mid-morning, especially in open fields and low-lying regions. Weather officials caution that the combination of poor visibility and slick roads could increase accident risks during morning travel.

More Advisories Possible

As atmospheric conditions continue to evolve, additional watches or warnings may be issued through Sunday evening. Residents are encouraged to monitor official alerts and remain weather-aware throughout the weekend.

