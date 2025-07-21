West Virginia Flood Watch: Flash Flooding Risk Across 14 Counties Through Monday Morning

CHARLESTON, WV — A Flood Watch remains in effect for 14 counties across West Virginia through Monday morning, as widespread rainfall from thunderstorms raises the threat of flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued the alert on Saturday, warning that already saturated ground could lead to dangerous runoff and rising water levels in flood-prone regions.

The impacted counties include:

Braxton, Calhoun, Gilmer, McDowell, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wyoming, among others in West Virginia. The advisory also stretches into neighboring counties in Kentucky and Ohio, including Greenup, Boyd, and Athens.

Excessive Rainfall Expected to Continue Overnight

According to the National Weather Service, excessive rainfall could trigger flash flooding — especially in areas near creeks, rivers, and streams or those previously hit by storms earlier this week. The most vulnerable locations include low-lying zones, poor drainage areas, and places where soil is already saturated.

“Flooding could occur quickly with little warning in high-risk areas,” forecasters noted.

As of Sunday night, the region continues to receive intermittent downpours, and officials caution residents to be prepared for changing conditions through the night.

Motorists and Residents Urged to Stay Alert

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially when traveling on roads near swollen streams or rivers. Flash flooding can make roads impassable or extremely hazardous with little visibility. Residents in the affected counties should be ready to act if conditions worsen or if Flash Flood Warnings are issued overnight.

“Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service warned. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Monitoring Continues Into Monday Morning

The Flood Watch remains in effect until at least Monday morning, with updates expected depending on how storm systems progress overnight. Forecasters are closely watching the region for additional rounds of rain that may further increase the flood risk.

If you live in a flood-prone area of West Virginia, how are you preparing for tonight’s storm threat? Share your photos, videos, or experiences with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to help keep your neighbors informed