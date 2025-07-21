Holly Springs House Fire Blamed on Lightning Strike During Severe Storms

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A house in the Sunset Oaks neighborhood of Holly Springs was struck by lightning Saturday night, sparking a fire and marking the second lightning-related house blaze in Wake County that day, according to local officials.

The lightning strike occurred around 10 p.m. at 105 Sunset Oaks Drive, just off Optimist Farm Road in eastern Holly Springs. Fire crews quickly responded and brought the blaze under control, according to Holly Springs spokeswoman Kelly Miller, who spoke to CBS 17 shortly after 10:40 p.m.

“The responding crew was able to get the fire handled quickly and the scene is currently under control,” Miller stated.

Second Lightning-Sparked Fire in Wake County Saturday

The Holly Springs fire followed an earlier incident in Wake Forest where a two-story home on Prescott Manor Way was also hit by lightning just after 3:30 p.m. that same day. Flames caused damage to the attic, and a large hole was visible in the roof, although no injuries were reported, according to Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree.

Saturday’s storms prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, with powerful lightning and high winds striking several communities throughout the evening and night.

Residents Escaped Safely

Fortunately, all residents inside the Holly Springs home escaped without injury, and initial inspections show fire damage primarily concentrated along the roof and attic area.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation, but early findings point to a lightning strike as the most likely trigger, officials said.

“While the scene is still under investigation, the initial cause appears to be a lightning strike,” Miller added.

No Displacement Reported — Yet

Officials have not said whether residents from either impacted home — in Holly Springs or Wake Forest — were displaced due to the extent of the fire damage. Visual assessments confirmed roof and attic-level destruction in both homes.

Were you impacted by Saturday’s severe storms in North Carolina? Share your photos, updates, or safety tips with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help keep your community informed.