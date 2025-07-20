Vermont Cold Front Brings Overnight Rain and 75% Storm Risk in Middlebury, Williston on Sunday

VERMONT — A wave of cooler air sweeping in from the west is triggering a stormy weather pattern across Vermont, with overnight rain Saturday leading into a 75% chance of thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon in towns like Middlebury and Williston.

Cold front sets up a stormy Sunday statewide

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service in Burlington, the first rain showers are expected to move in shortly after midnight. By 1–3 a.m. Sunday, most areas across the northern half of the state — including Burlington, Montpelier, and Barre — are projected to see a greater than 50% chance of rainfall, marking the beginning of a widespread wet system.

But the main concern lies in the afternoon hours, when thunderstorm activity is likely to peak between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.. Cities such as Middlebury, Williston, and Montpelier are expected to bear the brunt, with storm probabilities climbing above 75% during that window.

Hazards include local flooding and travel disruptions

Communities across Saint Albans, Rutland, and Springfield could also see significant downpours. With soils still saturated from earlier July storms, meteorologists warn of possible localized flooding, especially in low-lying roadways, residential neighborhoods, and parking lots.

Drivers are urged to remain alert, as visibility could be sharply reduced during heavy bursts of rain. Hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages are possible where storms grow more intense.

“Residents should avoid outdoor activities during the peak thunderstorm period and keep phones and emergency gear charged in case of power disruptions,” forecasters cautioned.

Relief on the way after the rain

Sunday’s storms are being driven by a cold front expected to settle across northern New England by late evening, ushering in cooler and less humid air for Monday. Highs at the start of next week will trend downward, and skies should gradually clear by Monday morning.

Despite the messy weekend outlook, this weather system is helping shift Vermont away from recent muggy conditions. However, it will also bring one of the wettest days of July so far for towns in the northern tier.

What to know going into the weekend:

Rain starts: After midnight Saturday

After midnight Saturday Storm peak: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Storm risk level: 75% in Middlebury, Williston, Montpelier

75% in Middlebury, Williston, Montpelier Other impacted areas: Saint Albans, Springfield, Rutland

Saint Albans, Springfield, Rutland Threats: Localized flooding, poor road visibility, scattered outages

Localized flooding, poor road visibility, scattered outages Relief: Cooler, drier air Monday

Have you ever been caught in a Vermont summer thunderstorm while traveling? Share your experience or safety tips in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.