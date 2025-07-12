That Decorative License Plate Frame Could Get You Pulled Over in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you’re driving with a license plate frame or cover that blocks even a tiny portion of your plate, you could be risking a ticket. South Carolina law is now being strictly enforced on plate visibility — with officers writing citations for covers, tints, and frames that obscure state names, stickers, or plate numbers.

What the Law Says in 2025

Under South Carolina Code § 56-3-1240, a vehicle license plate must:

“Be maintained free from foreign materials and clearly legible at all times.”

That includes:

No covers or frames that block the state name , registration stickers , or plate numbers

, , or No tinted plastic covers (even if transparent)

(even if transparent) No materials that reflect, distort, or obscure the plate in daylight or at night

Even decorative frames with dealership logos or novelty messages are now subject to ticketing if they partially block any portion of the plate.

Why It’s Being Enforced Now

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the increase in automated license plate readers (ALPRs) and red-light cameras has led to a push for clearer visibility of all tags. Officers also report more fake or altered plates being covered by tinted plastic or license plate “spray” designed to avoid detection.

The 2025 enforcement push is part of a broader anti-evasion campaign, which also targets:

Expired temporary tags

Missing front plates (for states that require them)

(for states that require them) Cover-ups used to block toll systems or cameras

Some counties — including Richland, Charleston, and Greenville — have begun spot checks at inspection stations and major intersections.

Fines and Penalties

If your plate is deemed unreadable, even partially:

You may face a fine of $100 or more

You may be required to remove or replace the frame on-site

on-site Repeat violations may affect your vehicle inspection status or lead to higher insurance scrutiny

The law applies regardless of whether your plate is standard, personalized, or specialty. And “I didn’t realize” is not a valid excuse.

What’s Still Legal?

Thin chrome or plastic frames that do not block numbers, letters, or stickers

that do numbers, letters, or stickers Plate shields made of clear, non-reflective material (but not encouraged)

made of (but not encouraged) Dealer-installed frames, only if fully compliant

If you’re unsure whether your plate frame or cover is legal, the SC DMV recommends checking the plate from 5 feet away at eye level, during both daylight and nighttime conditions.

Have you ever been stopped for a license plate cover — or do you know someone using reflective spray or tint to dodge cameras? Share your story or concerns at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help keep South Carolina roads safe and transparent.