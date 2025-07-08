Two Minors Charged in Arson That Destroyed School Buses in Mississippi, Sheriff Confirms

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. – Authorities in Mississippi have arrested two juveniles accused of intentionally setting fire to multiple school buses at H.W. Byers High School over the Independence Day weekend, according to law enforcement.

The fire was reported early Saturday morning, July 6, in the parking lot of the high school, which is located along Highway 72 in Holly Springs. Investigators confirmed that three school buses were destroyed in the blaze, which they say was an act of arson.

Investigation and Arrests

According to Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson, deputies were able to track down leads shortly after the incident and eventually arrested two juveniles suspected of starting the fire.

Sheriff Dickerson stated that authorities quickly identified the cause of the fire as arson and worked to identify those involved. However, the names and ages of the minors have not been released due to their legal status as juveniles.

“We do have two suspects in custody,” Sheriff Dickerson told WMC/Gray News. “All three buses were completely destroyed. We’re continuing to investigate exactly how the fire was set.”

Unanswered Questions

At this time, officials have not disclosed how the fire was started, what materials may have been used, or whether surveillance footage played a role in the investigation. The motive behind the act remains unclear.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and there was no reported damage to school buildings or surrounding property. However, the destroyed buses will likely pose a logistical and financial challenge to the school district ahead of the new school year.

Impact on Community and School

The destruction of three buses significantly affects transportation planning for the Marshall County School District. Each bus can cost over $90,000 to replace, putting potential financial strain on the district if insurance or emergency funding is not immediately available.

Community members have expressed concern over the increase in youth-involved crimes. No formal statement has yet been released by H.W. Byers High School.

