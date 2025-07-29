South Carolina Woman Arrested for Attacking Ex-Boyfriend with Bleach

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 24-year-old South Carolina woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting her ex-boyfriend with bleach during a heated argument outside an apartment complex, according to police.

The North Charleston Police Department confirmed that Anastacia Johnson-Simmons was taken into custody on Friday. She faces a charge of Domestic Violence in the First Degree.

Victim Claims Physical Assault and Chemical Attack

According to investigators, Johnson-Simmons and the victim had been in a relationship for about two years prior to the incident. On the day of the assault, the two reportedly became involved in an argument outside a residential complex.

The victim told officers that Johnson-Simmons struck him in the face, then poured bleach on him, leaving him with skin irritation and visible white stains on his clothing.

Family Members Witnessed the Incident

The victim’s family members corroborated his account, telling police they saw Johnson-Simmons holding a bottle of bleach during the altercation. Based on the severity of the incident and the risk of bodily harm — especially if the chemical had come in contact with open wounds — the department escalated the charge to First-Degree Domestic Violence, a felony under South Carolina law.

Johnson-Simmons was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center following her arrest.

Police Urge Domestic Violence Victims to Seek Help

In a statement shared on its website, the North Charleston Police Department reiterated its commitment to responding to domestic violence cases:

“The North Charleston Police Department continues to take all reports of domestic violence seriously and encourages anyone experiencing abuse or who knows someone in danger to seek help immediately.”

