3 Charlotte Men Indicted in $5 Million Luxury Car Theft and Sale Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Charlotte men are facing federal charges in connection with a large-scale luxury car theft ring that prosecutors say spanned five states and netted more than $5 million worth of stolen vehicles.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, the defendants — Aquanzae Jamal Switzer, 24, Da’Quante Antwone Banks, 24, and Trajan Dakiel Mack, 26 — are accused of orchestrating a multi-state auto theft scheme that began in 2022 and continued through April 2024.

Charges and Scope of the Conspiracy

The indictment, unsealed Thursday in federal court, outlines several charges against the men:

Conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson described the ring as “organized and sophisticated.” In a public statement, Ferguson said:

“Organized crime has no place in the Western District of North Carolina, and I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for disrupting this operation.”

The conspiracy is alleged to have impacted North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Tennessee, with dozens of vehicles targeted.

High-End Targets and Methods

The stolen vehicles included high-value models by:

BMW

Land Rover

Mercedes-Benz

Performance models by Chevrolet, Ford, and Jeep

According to court documents, the suspects often stole multiple vehicles at once during nighttime operations, using key fob programmers. Authorities allege the trio worked with additional individuals who served as drivers for the stolen cars.

One high-profile theft involved 12 vehicles stolen from a dealership in Lillington, North Carolina.

Sale and Use of Stolen Cars

Investigators said the stolen vehicles were either:

Sold for a fraction of their value , or

Kept for personal use to aid in further thefts

The indictment also alleges the men used the stolen vehicles to continue their criminal activity across state lines.

Arrests and Criminal History

All three men were previously arrested earlier this year in Mecklenburg County and face more than 150 combined felony charges related to auto theft, including:

Switzer, who is charged with 93 counts of either motor vehicle theft or conspiracy to commit theft.

Each charge carries serious prison time:

Conspiracy to transport/sell stolen vehicles : Up to 5 years

Possession of a stolen vehicle : Up to 10 years

Interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle: Up to 10 years

Federal Pattern of Car Theft Cases

This case marks the sixth such federal indictment in Charlotte involving interstate vehicle theft since 2023. Previous cases were supported by federal agencies like:

Secret Service

FBI

National Insurance Crime Bureau

Homeland Security Investigations

