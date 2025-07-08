Maiden Man Killed in Lincolnton Crash After Vehicle Collides With Truck on NC Highway 150

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 22-year-old man from Maiden died Saturday morning after his car was struck by a pickup truck while attempting to turn onto North Carolina Highway 150, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Crash Happened Near Medical Center Drive

The fatal collision occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 150 and Medical Center Drive in Lincolnton. Officials say Hunter Tidmore, the driver of a Nissan 240, was trying to make a left turn from Medical Center Drive onto the highway when he crossed into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram 1500.

The details were confirmed in a report published by WBTV, citing the investigating agency.

Victim Airlifted, Later Died at Hospital

Tidmore was airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter and transported to a nearby hospital. Despite emergency efforts, he died from his injuries shortly after arrival.

The driver of the Dodge truck, who has not been publicly identified, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, WBTV reports.

Investigation Rules Out Speed and Impairment

The state troopers leading the investigation ruled out both speeding and impairment as contributing factors. No charges will be filed, and authorities said the case is now closed.

During the investigation, traffic was shut down along NC 150 for nearly two hours, disrupting morning travel in the area.

