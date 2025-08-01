16-Year-Old North Carolina Girl in ICU After Crash Involving DWI Driver in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl from Kernersville is in the intensive care unit after a devastating crash involving a suspected DWI driver in Wilmington on July 20. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Antoinette Drive, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The victim, Isabel Crone, was waiting at a red light with her brother when a vehicle driven by an impaired driver failed to slow down, slamming into them from behind.

Teen Left in Critical Condition

Isabel, described by her family as bright, bubbly, and creative, sustained life-threatening injuries and is currently breathing with the help of a ventilator. Her brother suffered only minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

“It’s just so heartbreaking that she was just trying to enjoy some time at the beach and now the whole trajectory of her life is going to be changed forever,” said her cousin, Ashlyn Hocutt.

Family members say it was a miracle that an ambulance was already nearby when the crash happened.

“Her doctor said that that is what saved her life. They were right there, they saw the accident and were able to cut her out of the car immediately,” Hocutt added.

Small Signs of Progress in ICU

Despite the severe trauma, Isabel has shown subtle signs of recovery.

“She’s been able to move a little bit, and we’re grateful we’ve been able to see her eyeballs and things like that — you’re grateful for in moments when something so tragic happens,” said her cousin.

The family remains hopeful for a full recovery and says they’re committed to supporting her long road ahead.

Charges Against the Suspect

State troopers confirmed that the driver responsible for the crash is now facing four charges, including:

Driving while impaired

Reckless driving

The name of the suspect has not yet been released publicly.

Community Support for Isabel’s Recovery

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the Crone family cover medical costs and support Isabel’s recovery journey. The page, titled Support Isabel’s Fight for Recovery, is accepting donations from those who wish to help.

Donate to Isabel’s GoFundMe here

