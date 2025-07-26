Hickory Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl and Concealing Overdose Death

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Hickory woman has been sentenced to six to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to fentanyl trafficking and failing to report an overdose death in a disturbing Catawba County case involving multiple drug scenes.

Carissa Lochbaum admitted to possessing fentanyl, gun

Carissa Lynn Lochbaum, 33, was stopped by Catawba County deputies during a traffic stop on May 25, 2024. A search of the vehicle uncovered both narcotics and a firearm. During her interview with law enforcement, Lochbaum confessed that the drugs were hers and also admitted to possessing more fentanyl at a hotel room where she was staying.

Subsequent analysis from the State Crime Lab confirmed that the substance recovered was a trafficking amount of fentanyl, triggering the felony charges.

Case linked to earlier fatal overdose incident

Authorities revealed that the trafficking charges came just four months after Lochbaum was linked to the death of a woman from a suspected overdose. On January 5, 2024, a woman was discovered dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators with the Long View Police Department traced the incident back to Lochbaum, who had been present at the scene.

According to law enforcement, Lochbaum helped a male companion move the woman’s body into the car after she died from an overdose. She admitted to knowing that the victim was dead but chose not to alert authorities.

Court imposes fine and prison sentence

In addition to her prison term, Lochbaum was ordered to pay a mandatory fine of $500,000 as part of her sentence.

