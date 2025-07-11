North Carolina Bans Social Media Accounts for Kids Under 14 Under New Law

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has taken decisive action to protect children online with House Bill 301, a comprehensive social media reform passed this session. Under the new rules, platforms must block users under 14 years old, require parental consent for users aged 14–15, and implement both anonymous and standard age verification for all users under 16 (NC Family, ABC11, NCRTC bill text).

Under-14 Users: Account Termination Required

House Bill 301 mandates that any user found to be under 14 years old must have their account terminated within 30 days, and all personal data deleted—unless state or federal law requires retention. This targets platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat (NC Family, bill text).

Ages 14–15: Parental Consent Required

Teens aged 14 or 15 must now provide verifiable parental consent before creating or continuing an account. Platforms are now required to:

Prohibit account use without consent

Delete existing accounts if consent is not verified within 30 days

Forever purge personal data if accounts are terminated (NC Family).

Age 16+ Verification with Dual Options

Any user under 16 must pass either anonymous age verification (no personal data retention) or standard verification. Third-party–run identity checks must not keep personal data post-verification and must adhere to strict privacy standards (bill text).

Enforcement & Penalties

The law classifies violations as unfair or deceptive trade practices, enforceable by the NC Department of Justice. Platforms can face:

Up to $50,000 per violation

Punitive damages in severe or repeated cases

in severe or repeated cases Parent‑initiated civil suits—minors may sue for up to $10,000 if platforms violate the ban knowingly or recklessly (bill text).

Why the Law Was Introduced

Advocates cite alarming trends in mental health issues, online bullying, and screen addiction among youth—83% of 13–17 year-olds report checking devices hourly (WUNC, ABC11). The law aims to give parents more control and limit third-party profiling and advertising directed at minors.

NC Family notes the reforms build on President Biden’s executive order aimed at reducing social media harms (NC Family).

What Platforms Must Do Starting Immediately

Check the date of birth during account setup

during account setup Block users under 14, and remove accounts if they slip through

users under 14, and remove accounts if they slip through Request and verify parental consent for 14–15 year-olds

parental consent for 14–15 year-olds Deploy age verification tools for under-16 users while respecting privacy standards

for under-16 users while respecting privacy standards Maintain compliance records and undergo audits if needed

Failure to implement these controls could lead to crippling fines or legal liability.

Response From Stakeholders

Supporters include educators and child psychologists who see the law as a necessary safeguard. However, free speech advocates—such as the ACLU of North Carolina—warn the changes may conflict with minors’ rights to expression (ACLU NC).

How NC Compares to Other States

North Carolina joins several other states in raising the minimum age for social media users or requiring parental consent. Georgia, Virginia, and California have implemented similar reforms. NC’s dual verification requirement stands out as one of the most stringent parent-child social media protections to date (wikipedia overview, WUNC).

What Parents & Teens Should Know

Step Action 1 Parents of under‑14s: anticipate account removal if active 2 Parents of 14–15s: be ready to provide consent to platforms 3 Under‑16s: expect to verify age via trusted methods 4 Families: talk about what platforms your teens use and check privacy settings

Have your teen accounts been removed or locked? Did you face trouble giving parental consent? Share your real‑world experience at SaludaStandard‑Sentinel.com. We’ll feature select stories from parents and teens navigating these changes.