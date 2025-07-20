Motorcycle Hit-and-Run in Lake County, IL Leaves McHenry Man Injured

LAKE COUNTY, IL — A McHenry man was seriously injured in a motorcycle hit-and-run crash early Friday morning along Route 173 near Old Mill Creek, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. near Crawford Road, where deputies found the 54-year-old rider lying near his 1993 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash Involved Unknown Vehicle That Fled Scene

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Route 173 when he was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle. The impact caused the rider to lose control and crash. Authorities say the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

At the scene, deputies recovered automobile debris believed to be from the suspect vehicle. Those parts are being examined to help identify the make and model involved in the collision.

Sheriff’s Team Continues Investigation

The Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team is actively reviewing evidence and seeking public assistance. The injured motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital. As of Friday morning, officials said his condition is not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the driver remains unidentified.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Know Anything About This Incident?

If you were near Route 173 or have dashcam footage that could help identify the vehicle, reach out to Lake County authorities — and feel free to leave a comment below to help keep the public informed.

Stay connected with SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com for the latest on this developing case.