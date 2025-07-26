12 Injured in Greyhound Bus Crash on I-85 in South Carolina During Route from Charlotte

GREENVILLE, S.C. – A Greyhound bus traveling from Charlotte to Atlanta was involved in a serious crash early Friday morning on Interstate 85, leaving 12 people injured, including the driver.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near Exit 51A-SC146-Woodruff Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Greenville Police said they received a call just before 1 a.m. reporting a collision involving the Greyhound bus and a dump truck.

Bus Driver Seriously Injured, Passengers Hospitalized

The bus driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, while 11 other passengers were treated for minor injuries at local medical centers, officers confirmed.

Police said the bus was carrying approximately 34 passengers at the time of the incident. After the crash, a Greenlink transit bus was dispatched to pick up the uninjured riders.

Greyhound Responds, Sends Backup Transportation

Greyhound officials told reporters the vehicle had been en route from Charlotte, North Carolina to Atlanta, Georgia when the crash took place. A relief bus was sent to assist the remaining passengers in reaching their final destinations.

The company said safety is its top priority and they are cooperating fully with law enforcement during the investigation.

Interstate Reopened After Hours of Closure

All lanes of southbound Interstate 85 were temporarily closed following the crash, creating delays through the early morning hours. Officials have since confirmed that the highway has been fully reopened.

The Greenville Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. No charges or citations had been announced at the time of publication.

Have you or someone you know been affected by unsafe highway travel in South Carolina? Share your story with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com or leave a comment below.