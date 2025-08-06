Georgia Violent Crimes Drop 10.5% in 2024, Outpacing National Average

ATLANTA, Ga. – Violent crime in Georgia decreased by 10.5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, more than double the national decline of 4.5%, according to newly released FBI statistics.

FBI: Decline Shows Focused Law Enforcement Efforts

The data, collected from over 95% of U.S. law enforcement agencies, shows Georgia’s violent crime rate improvement outpacing the national average.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown credited the decline to aggressive investigation, increased resources, and targeted prosecution.

“When you see aggressive investigation, a surge of resources and aggressive prosecution, you can expect to see these numbers come down,” Brown said.

While pleased with the progress, Brown stressed that law enforcement is “not satisfied” until violent crime is as close to zero as possible.

Murder Rates Decline, but Lag Behind U.S. Average

Nationally, murders dropped 14.9% in 2024, but Georgia saw a smaller decline of 5.1%, with 706 homicides statewide. The City of Atlanta accounted for 127 of those deaths.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens reported that as of early August 2025, the city has seen a 25% drop in homicides and an 8% overall crime decline compared to 2024.

Post-Pandemic Crime Trends

Experts say the reduction in violent crime mirrors trends in the country’s largest cities, where homicide rates are approaching pre-pandemic levels. However, Council on Criminal Justice President Adam Gelb cautioned against attributing the drop to any single policy without more research.

“The critical question is not whether a particular approach works. It’s what are the strategies that work best and cost the least,” Gelb said.

Better Reporting, Broader Engagement

The FBI noted that improved crime reporting and greater engagement with diverse communities are helping law enforcement address crime more effectively. While hate crimes have also declined in Georgia, officials say the numbers remain too high.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their communities and their homes,” Brown said.

Have you noticed changes in crime trends in your Georgia community? Share your thoughts with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel team at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.