Fake Healthcare Worker Captured After High-Speed Chase in North Carolina Identity Theft Case

OXFORD, N.C. — A woman accused of stealing multiple identities and posing as a licensed healthcare worker in North Carolina was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a high-speed police chase that ended in Granville County.

Jenine Marie Ellis Alessi, the subject of a recent CBS17 investigation, now faces a long list of charges related to felony identity theft, probation violations, and felony fleeing and eluding.

Chase Reaches 110 MPH on Interstate 85

Authorities say Ellis Alessi refused to stop for officers on NC Highway 56, speeding away and eventually reaching 110 miles per hour on I-85. At one point, she reportedly drove the wrong way on the interstate, escalating the danger to herself and others.

The pursuit ended on Tall Pines Drive in Henderson, where officers found her vehicle backed up to a residence. Police used pepper spray, tasers, and a K-9 unit to take her into custody safely.

Years of Alleged Fraud and False Credentials

Ellis Alessi is accused of stealing the identities of at least two women over a 10-year span. Previous reports reveal she used stolen medical credentials to secure employment, sign leases, and rack up substantial debts in other people’s names.

She now faces:

Two counts of felony identity theft in Granville County

Two additional counts of felony identity theft in Durham County

Felony fleeing and eluding (Granville County)

(Granville County) Second felony fleeing and eluding charge in Wake County (related to an earlier July 31 incident on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh)

in (related to an earlier July 31 incident on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh) Three probation violations

Victims Still Seeking Justice

The case has drawn growing attention as victims continue to report severe consequences from Ellis Alessi’s actions — including damaged credit, lost housing, and emotional trauma.

“I had no idea someone could do this for so long without being caught,” one of the victims told CBS17 during their investigation.

Local law enforcement is working to determine whether there may be additional victims or employers who unknowingly hired her under false credentials.

Do you know someone affected by identity theft or impersonation in your community? Share your story and explore safety tips at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.