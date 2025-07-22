NC Inmates Accused of Running Phone Scam Targeting Families for Fake Bail Payments

NORTH CAROLINA – Officials in North Carolina are warning the public about a growing phone scam allegedly operated by jail inmates, who are impersonating bail bondsmen and deceiving families into making fake bail payments for early releases.

Statewide Scheme Under Investigation

According to investigators, at least 20 fraud cases are under active review in counties including Wake and Johnston. The scam reportedly mirrors the so-called “Georgia Prison Scam,” where inmates or their accomplices contact a relative of a jailed person and claim early release is possible if payment is made immediately.

Victims are told to send money through apps like Venmo, Chime, or Apple Pay — supposedly to cover bail and electronic ankle monitor fees. But once the payment is made, no release happens and the scammers disappear.

Inmates Using Contraband Phones

North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) Commissioner Mike Causey said that the inmates appear to be using contraband cell phones, often obtained via smuggled packages or drone drop-offs. These phones allow the inmates to operate without jail officials’ knowledge.

In many cases, families are pressured or intimidated. “If the initial payment request doesn’t work,” Causey explained, “the caller might say, ‘Your relative has enemies in jail. He may not live through next week unless we get him out.’ That’s very persuasive.”

Scam Expands Beyond Inmate Families

The fraud isn’t limited to those with family members in jail. Investigators say some scams target people with no known connection to inmates, using more generic tactics to appear legitimate. Authorities have confirmed that calls have been reported in at least a dozen counties across the state.

Causey has urged residents to be cautious. “Always be wary of unsolicited calls requesting money,” he said. “And never make a rushed payment without verifying the legitimacy of the claim.”

How to Protect Yourself

To avoid falling victim to scams like this:

Do not trust unknown callers who pressure you to send money quickly.

who pressure you to send money quickly. Verify with the N.C. Department of Insurance if you are contacted by someone claiming to be a bail bond agent.

if you are contacted by someone claiming to be a bail bond agent. Report suspicious calls or payment demands immediately.

Anyone in North Carolina who suspects a bail bond scam can call 888-680-7684 or reach the DOI at 919-807-6840.

Have you or someone you know been targeted by a similar scam? Share your experience with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com. Your story could help prevent someone else from falling victim.