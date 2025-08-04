Tropical Storm Dexter Forms Off North Carolina Coast, No Immediate Threat to U.S.

NORTH CAROLINA – The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to gain momentum with the formation of Tropical Storm Dexter off the East Coast. The storm, confirmed by the National Hurricane Center early Monday, is located several hundred miles east of North Carolina and is not expected to impact the United States.

Storm Strength and Movement

As of Monday morning, Dexter carried maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving east-northeast at 12 mph, remaining over open waters in the western Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is forecast to continue heading away from land, posing no direct threat to the Carolinas or other U.S. coastal areas at this time.

Fourth Named Storm of the Season

Dexter is officially the fourth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season, joining a lineup that is projected to intensify in the coming weeks.

The National Hurricane Center has already placed several other disturbances under observation, including potential systems off the North Carolina coast that may develop later this week as the season’s peak approaches.

Peak Hurricane Season Approaching

While Dexter will remain at sea, meteorologists warn that tropical activity is beginning to ramp up, with August and September typically bringing the most severe hurricane conditions.

Residents across the Southeast are urged to stay alert, review emergency plans, and download weather apps or sign up for regional alerts as systems continue to evolve.

Are you preparing for this year’s hurricane season? Share your storm readiness tips or photos with the SaludaStandard-Sentinel newsroom and help your community stay informed.