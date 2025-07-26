Extreme Heat Warning in Effect as Dangerous Heat Wave Grips Central North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC — Central North Carolina is under an Extreme Heat Warning this weekend as a punishing heat dome settles over the region, marking the fourth major heat wave of the year. According to meteorologists, the dangerous weather system is expected to linger through at least midweek, bringing heat index values between 105°F and 115°F.

Actual high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and near 100°F, but the intense humidity will make it feel even more oppressive — particularly during the hottest hours of the day.

NWS Advises Caution as Heat Health Risks Soar

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories and extreme heat warnings across the region, urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours, hydrate frequently, and check on vulnerable neighbors, including:

Elderly residents

Children

Individuals with chronic conditions

Outdoor workers

Authorities stress that leaving children or pets in parked vehicles could be fatal in just minutes, as cabin temperatures can become lethal at record speed.

Tips for Staying Safe During Extreme Heat

Officials recommend taking the following precautions:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drink plenty of water , even if you’re not thirsty

, even if you’re not thirsty Seek air-conditioned environments like malls, libraries, or cooling centers

like malls, libraries, or cooling centers Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Check local alerts and updates on the ABC11 weather page

The North Carolina Emergency Management Office has also urged people to limit power usage where possible to reduce the strain on the electric grid.

How are you keeping cool during this brutal NC heat wave? Share your photos and tips with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.