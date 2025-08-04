North Carolina Woman Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A devastating crash on State Road 9B near E-Town Parkway Sunday afternoon left one North Carolina woman dead and five others — including three minors — seriously injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Fatal crash occurred during attempted lane change

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m., when two SUVs traveling northbound attempted to change lanes, resulting in one vehicle sideswiping the other, according to FHP reports. The impact caused both vehicles to lose control and come to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway.

29-year-old North Carolina woman killed at the scene

FHP confirmed that a 29-year-old woman from North Carolina, who was riding in the front passenger seat of the SUV attempting the lane change, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other occupants in that vehicle — all North Carolina residents — sustained serious injuries, including:

A 34-year-old woman (driver)

(driver) A 14-year-old boy

A 15-year-old girl

A 5-year-old girl

All were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Second driver also hospitalized with serious injuries

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as a 40-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, was also seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Teen passengers were not wearing seatbelts

According to the FHP crash report, the two teenagers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. It’s currently unknown whether the 5-year-old was properly restrained in a child safety seat. The adult occupants were all wearing seatbelts, FHP said.

Roadway closed for hours during investigation

The crash prompted authorities to shut down most of State Road 9B for several hours on Sunday to allow for investigation and cleanup. Troopers have not yet indicated whether charges will be filed.

