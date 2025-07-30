Triple-Digit Heat Grips Central NC as Advisories Remain in Effect Through Midweek

RALEIGH, N.C. – Central North Carolina continues to endure one of the most oppressive heat waves of 2025, as heat advisories and extreme heat warnings remain in effect across the region through midweek.

Heat Dome Brings Dangerous Conditions

Forecasters with ABC11 Raleigh-Durham report that temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees, with humidity pushing the heat index to a dangerous 105–115°F. This marks the region’s fourth major heat wave of the year and one of the most prolonged episodes of extreme weather yet.

The advisory, which went into effect Monday, will likely remain in place through Wednesday, with the worst of the heat expected during afternoon hours.

“This kind of heat can cause serious issues, especially for those who are more sensitive to it,” meteorologists warned in their live coverage.

Health Warnings for At-Risk Residents

Officials are urging residents to take precautions, especially young children, older adults, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. The interior of parked vehicles can become deadly in a matter of minutes — and authorities are pleading with residents not to leave children or pets inside unattended.

To stay safe:

Avoid prolonged outdoor activity , especially during peak sun hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

, especially during peak sun hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty

by drinking water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty Use air-conditioned spaces as cooling centers where possible

as cooling centers where possible Check in on elderly neighbors and those living alone

Relief on the Horizon

The National Weather Service and local meteorologists are cautiously optimistic that cooler temperatures could return by the end of the week, bringing much-needed relief to heat-fatigued communities. However, until then, residents are advised to take all warnings seriously and monitor updates from local weather stations.

How Is This Heat Wave Affecting Your Area?

Have you experienced power outages, business closures, or school schedule changes due to the extreme temperatures? Share your story or heat survival tips with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — your input helps keep your neighbors informed and safe.