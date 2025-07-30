Horry County Women Charged With Trafficking Minors in Alleged SC Labor Scheme

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Two women from Horry County are facing multiple charges after state and federal authorities uncovered an alleged child trafficking operation involving forced labor at medical clinics in the Conway area.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Margaret Louise Roberson, 56, and Camisha Marie McGaskey, 31, earlier this week. According to a joint investigation involving SLED, Horry County Police, and Homeland Security Investigations, the two women are accused of trafficking minors and profiting from the forced labor of children across various locations.

Children Allegedly Forced Into Labor at Clinics

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation into suspicious activity involving minors being transported to clean and perform labor at different medical facilities. According to probable cause affidavits, the trafficking took place between January 1, 2025, and mid-July, and began at the victims’ own residence.

Both Roberson and McGaskey “enticed, solicited, isolated, harbored, and transported” minor victims with full knowledge that the children would be subjected to forced labor, according to court documents. The affidavits confirm that the labor was performed at medical clinics in the Conway area, and that both women profited financially from the operation.

Charges and Detainment

Roberson and McGaskey each face five counts of trafficking minors and criminal conspiracy. They were both booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County, where they await prosecution by the South Carolina Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Authorities emphasized that the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A trial date has not yet been announced.

Larger Pattern of Trafficking Cases in South Carolina

This case follows a similar recent arrest in Spartanburg County, where a woman was charged with five counts of human trafficking involving minors. The back-to-back investigations have prompted a renewed focus on combating child trafficking in the state.

As part of ongoing efforts, the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force is organizing a two-day regional conference in Columbia on July 30–31, bringing together advocates, survivors, and law enforcement from both South Carolina and North Carolina.

SLED continues to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity related to trafficking through the state’s official reporting portal or by contacting local authorities.

