Traffic Stop on I-16 Turns Deadly After Pursuit and Gunfire in Georgia

JEFFERSONVILLE, GA – A routine traffic stop in Twiggs County escalated into a deadly police pursuit Friday night, leaving one man dead and another in custody after an exchange of gunfire on Interstate 16.

Traffic Stop Turns into High-Speed Pursuit

According to initial reports, a Twiggs County Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, on the westbound side of I-16 for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop, prompting a vehicle pursuit through the Jeffersonville area.

About 20 minutes later, the fleeing car crashed near the Exit 12 off-ramp. As the deputy approached the vehicle to offer aid, shots were fired from inside the car.

One Dead, One Arrested After Gunfire Exchange

The deputy returned fire during the incident. The vehicle was later determined to have been occupied by two individuals. One of them, Christopher J. Martin-Holmes, 26, of Conley, Georgia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second occupant, Phillip Ellison Jr., 23, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested and is now facing charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigation Underway

Martin-Holmes’ body has been sent to the Central Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is actively leading the inquiry and has stated that once the investigation is complete, the case will be handed over to the Dublin Judicial District Attorney’s Office for further review.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

