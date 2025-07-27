Nacho Hippo Faces Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over 2022 Shooting in North Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, S.C. — The long-time partner of a man fatally shot by his co-worker at Nacho Hippo in 2022 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the North Myrtle Beach restaurant and its operators failed to act on clear warning signs of violent behavior before the killing.

Latoya Willard, girlfriend of the late Quentin Johnson, 26, filed the 17-page civil complaint last Thursday, naming the restaurant, its ownership group, and ten unnamed defendants. The lawsuit accuses them of negligence and wrongful death following what she and her attorneys call a preventable, “cold-blooded” murder.

Murder Could Have Been Prevented, Lawsuit Alleges

The killing occurred on July 28, 2022, when co-worker Lafredia Todd shot Johnson inside the restaurant parking lot. Todd, who claimed self-defense, was later convicted and sentenced to 36 years in prison in January 2025 following a high-profile trial.

The lawsuit argues Todd’s violent tendencies were known to Nacho Hippo staff and supervisors. She had a history of confrontations and physical outbursts, including throwing objects at co-workers — yet she remained employed without proper intervention.

“Despite her repeated incidents of anti-social, confrontational and/or violent behavior, defendants chose to disregard Todd’s history,” the lawsuit states.

Details of the Shooting Point to Planned Ambush

On the night of the murder, Todd had clocked out of work at 9:53 p.m., but lingered in the restaurant for nearly an hour, according to the filed complaint. Prosecutors said she monitored Johnson’s movements through security cameras while in the manager’s office — gun in hand.

When Johnson’s back was turned, Todd exited the office and shot him, allegedly in retaliation for a verbal threat earlier that evening. Willard’s attorneys argue this was not self-defense, but a premeditated attack aided by Todd’s brother, Joshua Bryant, who was on the phone with her for 45 minutes prior to the shooting.

Bryant was allegedly close by in Little River and could have helped de-escalate the situation or contacted police. The lawsuit highlights that no one at Nacho Hippo intervened, even after Todd fired a shot into the parking lot.

Read more about the original charges and trial.

Negligence Claims Highlight Johnson’s Lack of Awareness

Quentin Johnson had only worked at Nacho Hippo for 12 days at the time of his death and was unaware of Todd’s past behavior, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges the restaurant should have removed Todd from the premises after she clocked out — especially once she was seen on camera returning inside with a gun.

Todd’s claim of self-defense was rejected after a three-day “Stand Your Ground” hearing, with the judge denying her immunity.

Seeking Accountability and Answers

Willard’s suit seeks damages for pain and suffering, loss of companionship, and the failure of Nacho Hippo management to create a safe work environment. She hopes the case will force employers to better recognize warning signs of workplace violence before it’s too late.

The full complaint and legal proceedings are expected to move forward later this year.

Do you think businesses should be held legally responsible for ignoring signs of employee violence? Share your thoughts with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.