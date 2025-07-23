2025 Is North Carolina’s Hottest Summer on Record — Overnight Temps Push Triangle Region Into Heat Milestone

RALEIGH, N.C. — Central North Carolina is experiencing its hottest summer on record in 2025, with average temperatures soaring well above previous years, especially during overnight hours.

New Heat Records for the Triangle Area

According to CBS 17, the average temperature since June 1 in the Triangle area is 82.8°F, surpassing the previous record by more than a full degree. This figure includes both daytime highs and overnight lows.

While the average daytime high — at 92.4°F — is only the fourth-highest on record, the real story lies in the overnight lows. Morning low temperatures are averaging 72.8°F, which is more than five degrees above normal. That increase is largely responsible for 2025’s new heat milestone.

Climate Trends Behind the Record

Meteorologists use the period from June 1 to August 30 to assess summer trends. So far, this year’s morning warmth is the standout factor. The Triangle has experienced a long-term warming trend in overnight temperatures — since 1970, summer morning lows have increased by 4.5°F.

“This kind of heat is tough for everyone,” notes CBS 17’s Rachel Duensing, “but it’s especially challenging for lower-income families, the elderly, and unhoused populations who can’t afford or access adequate cooling overnight.”

Health Implications of Warmer Nights

Human bodies rely on cooler nighttime temperatures to recover from daytime heat stress. When nights remain hot, it increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, sleep disruption, and long-term health complications. Vulnerable communities — including seniors, children, and those without air conditioning — face the highest risk.

Temporary Relief, But More Heat Ahead

While a recent drop in heat and humidity offered short-term relief, forecasters warn that it won’t last. More extreme heat is expected in the weeks ahead, continuing a pattern seen not just in North Carolina, but across much of the southeastern United States this summer.

