Fort Mill Hostage Turns Shooter in Wild Multi-County Chase Through South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A dramatic overnight hostage situation escalated into a high-speed chase across multiple South Carolina counties, ending in Fort Mill with one man in custody and facing a long list of charges.

Assault and Kidnapping Unfold in Chester County

The incident began around 10 p.m. on July 29, when a victim was allegedly assaulted and held hostage for several hours inside a home on Oak Hill Road in Chester County. Deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 1 a.m. on July 30 following reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they met the victim — who had managed to gain control of a handgun and fire multiple shots at the alleged captor, identified as Eric Lee Pressley.

Suspect Flees in Stolen Vehicle, Chase Ensues

Despite being injured, Pressley fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Law enforcement quickly located the stolen car at a QT gas station in Richburg, but when deputies attempted a traffic stop, Pressley took off — sparking a multi-agency car chase.

The pursuit extended through York County, assisted by both the York County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, before concluding near Piedmont Medical Center on Highway 160 in Fort Mill, where Pressley was finally taken into custody.

Charges Piling Up for Pressley

Eric Pressley was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Once released, he will be transferred to the Chester County Detention Center.

He is currently facing the following charges:

Kidnapping

Armed robbery

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Investigators say that additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues. Full case details are expected to develop in the coming days, as noted in the original report from QC News.

