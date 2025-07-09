Texas Man Arrested After Armed Robbery, Multi-County Chase and Manhunt in North Carolina

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A dramatic multi-county manhunt ended Monday evening with the arrest of a 62-year-old Texas man, after authorities say he committed an armed robbery, fired at multiple vehicles during a high-speed chase, and fled on foot into the woods of Avery County.

The suspect, Linc Nolan Bloomfield of Edna, Texas, is being held without bond at the Avery County Detention Center. He faces charges across at least three North Carolina counties, with additional felony counts pending.

Robbery at Grocery Store Sparked Wild Chase

According to investigators, the incident began around 11 a.m. in the parking lot of an Ingles grocery store in Burnsville (Yancey County). Bloomfield allegedly committed armed robbery and stole a gold Toyota sedan, then fled along U.S. Highway 19E, heading toward Mitchell County.

As he traveled through Mitchell County, authorities say Bloomfield fired shots at multiple vehicles, putting motorists in serious danger and prompting a region-wide alert.

Details were confirmed in a report by WYFF News, which followed the full timeline of events from robbery to arrest.

Manhunt Intensifies Across Mountainous Terrain

By 12:30 p.m., dispatchers in Avery County began receiving reports of a gunman driving into their jurisdiction and shooting into vehicles along the highway.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper spotted the matching vehicle turning onto Powder Mill Creek Road, where deputies later discovered the car wrecked and abandoned near an embankment.

A massive search ensued in the surrounding wooded area. Multiple agencies participated, including:

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Federal law enforcement partners

Drone and canine tracking teams

Tactical units with armored vehicles

Aviation support teams

Suspect Located and Arrested After Hours-Long Search

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers located Bloomfield in a remote wooded area near the crash site. He was unarmed and surrendered without incident.

He has been formally charged in Avery County with possession of a stolen vehicle, while Yancey and Mitchell Counties are preparing additional felony charges stemming from the armed robbery and alleged shootings.

