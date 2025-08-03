Reward Raised to $25K in Unsolved Atlanta Murder of Katie Janness

ATLANTA, GA — Four years after the horrifying murder of Katie Janness in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, authorities have once again increased the reward for information that could help bring her killer to justice.

Brutal Crime Still Unsolved After Four Years

On the night of July 28, 2021, Katie Janness was found stabbed more than 40 times near the entrance of Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive NE. Her dog, Bowie, was also discovered dead from stab wounds close by.

The scene shook the community and sparked widespread concern over park safety, yet no arrests have been made since that night. Despite an extensive investigation by Atlanta police, the case remains one of the city’s most haunting unsolved crimes.

Reward for Information Increased to $25,000

In a renewed effort to find leads, Crime Stoppers Atlanta announced an increase in the reward — from $10,000 to $25,000 — for any tip that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Atlanta Police Department officials say their focus has now shifted to DNA evidence, but progress remains limited.

“We’re still actively working this case, and any new information could be critical,” police told WRDW/WAGT.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out anonymously. Tips can be submitted via:

Phone: (404) 577-TIPS (8477)

(404) 577-TIPS (8477) Online: Through Crime Stoppers Atlanta

Through Crime Stoppers Atlanta Text: “CSGA” followed by your tip to 738477

Even the smallest detail could lead to a break in the case.

Call for Justice

The Janness family and community advocates continue to call for closure. While Atlanta police maintain that the investigation remains open, public cooperation is viewed as essential to solving this case.

Have you walked through Piedmont Park or been in the area on the night of July 28, 2021? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments. Let your voice be heard on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.