SUV crashes into Publix in Richland County, SC, injuring driver and pedestrian

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mid-morning crash sent two people to the hospital Wednesday after an SUV plowed into the entrance of a Publix supermarket in Richland County.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the incident around 11:20 a.m. at the Publix location on North Two Notch Road, where the SUV collided with safety bollards and shattered part of a glass window at the building’s entrance.

Crash Sends Driver and Pedestrian to Hospital

According to emergency officials, the impact caused minor injuries to both the vehicle’s driver and a pedestrian who was near the store entrance at the time. Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fire and rescue crews quickly secured the area after the vehicle damaged protective barriers and partially breached the glass façade of the store.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved, and it remains unclear what led to the crash. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and other local agencies are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

So far, there have been no updates indicating charges or additional hazards caused by the accident.

Have you witnessed road incidents like this in your South Carolina community? Share your thoughts or tips with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help keep your neighbors informed.