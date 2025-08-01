Man Charged in Winston-Salem Motorcycle Crash That Killed 35-Year-Old Rider
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a deadly motorcycle crash earlier this month that claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 11 at the intersection of South Main Street and Konnoak Drive. Police say Hilario Avila Hernandez turned in front of a 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Daniel Clinard, causing a collision that left Clinard dead at the scene.
Driver Now Facing Multiple Charges
Hernandez has been charged with:
- Misdemeanor death by vehicle
- No operator’s license
- Operating a vehicle without insurance
- Operating without vehicle registration
- Failure to display a North Carolina DMV-assigned registration plate
- Displaying a fictitious license plate
- Failure to yield while making a left turn
Following his arrest, Hernandez was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Victim Identified as Local Resident
The victim, Daniel Clinard, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released further details about Clinard’s background or whether other vehicles or individuals were involved.
Police say the investigation remains active as they continue to gather evidence related to the fatal incident.
