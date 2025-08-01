Man Charged in Winston-Salem Motorcycle Crash That Killed 35-Year-Old Rider

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a deadly motorcycle crash earlier this month that claimed the life of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on July 11 at the intersection of South Main Street and Konnoak Drive. Police say Hilario Avila Hernandez turned in front of a 2024 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Daniel Clinard, causing a collision that left Clinard dead at the scene.

Driver Now Facing Multiple Charges

Hernandez has been charged with:

Misdemeanor death by vehicle

No operator’s license

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Operating without vehicle registration

Failure to display a North Carolina DMV-assigned registration plate

Displaying a fictitious license plate

Failure to yield while making a left turn

Following his arrest, Hernandez was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Victim Identified as Local Resident

The victim, Daniel Clinard, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released further details about Clinard’s background or whether other vehicles or individuals were involved.

Police say the investigation remains active as they continue to gather evidence related to the fatal incident.

Have you witnessed unsafe road conditions or reckless driving in Winston-Salem? Share your experiences with our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.