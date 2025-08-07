South Carolina’s Hands-Free Driving Law Begins September 1: What Drivers Need to Know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting September 1, 2025, South Carolina will officially join the majority of U.S. states in banning the use of handheld mobile devices while driving. The new Hands-Free and Distracted Driving Act aims to curb the rising number of traffic crashes caused by distracted driving and will impact every driver on the road.

What Does the New Law Prohibit?

Under the new law, it will be illegal to hold or support a phone or mobile device with any part of your body while operating a vehicle. Specifically, drivers cannot:

Hold or support a mobile phone while driving

Read, send, or compose text messages or emails

Watch videos or use video call features

Play games or interact with apps that require touch

What’s Still Allowed?

While handheld use is banned, the law does allow for hands-free operations, including:

Voice-activated calling and texting

Using integrated systems like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

or Audio-only navigation and music apps

Making emergency calls to 911

Usage by emergency responders in the line of duty

Enforcement Timeline and Penalties

Although the law takes effect on September 1, there will be a 180-day grace period during which officers will issue warnings, not fines. Starting February 28, 2026, full enforcement begins.

Penalties include:

First offense : $100 fine

: $100 fine Second and subsequent offenses: $200 fine and two points on your driver’s license

Accumulating points on your license can lead to higher insurance premiums and long-term financial consequences.

Why the Law Matters

South Carolina became the 33rd state to implement a hands-free law. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, over 20,000 crashes each year are linked to distracted driving.

“This law is about saving lives,” said Robert Woods, Director of Public Safety. “Driving requires your full attention, and we’re giving people time to adjust before strict enforcement begins.”

Governor Henry McMaster echoed those sentiments, stating, “Common sense isn’t always common. Sometimes it takes a law to remind people to use it.”

Tips for Drivers to Prepare

To help residents adjust, transportation officials and safety advocates recommend:

Installing a phone mount in your car

in your car Setting your GPS or playlist before driving

before driving Educating passengers and visitors about the new law

and visitors about the new law Using Bluetooth and voice commands for phone functions

Common Questions

Can I use my phone at red lights?

Technically yes, but it’s strongly discouraged due to safety risks.

What about GPS?

Using GPS is allowed, as long as the device is mounted and not handled while driving.

Will emergency calls still be allowed?

Yes, 911 calls are exempt from the restrictions.

What do you think about South Carolina’s new hands-free driving law? Will it make our roads safer? Share your thoughts with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com and help spread the word about this important safety change.