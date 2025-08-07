African Serval Cat Stolen From Anderson County Sanctuary, Authorities Still Searching for Missing Animal

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County are searching for a missing African serval cat named CJ after a former employee allegedly stole the animal from a wildlife sanctuary earlier this month.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Bennett Van Every is accused of stealing the serval overnight on July 10 from Izzie’s Pond, a nonprofit wildlife rescue and sanctuary in the county. Van Every is a former employee of the organization.

Exotic Cat Still Missing, May Be Out of State

Despite the arrest, the serval remains missing. Investigators believe the cat, which is not native to the U.S., could already be outside Anderson County — or possibly even out of state.

Deputies are urging anyone who may have information about CJ’s whereabouts to come forward. Authorities believe multiple individuals may have knowledge of the serval’s location but have not yet stepped forward.

CJ is an African serval — a wild cat species known for its distinctive spots and long legs. While beautiful and exotic, servals require specialized care and can pose challenges if not handled properly in appropriate environments.

Suspect Released After Arrest on Grand Larceny Charge

Bennett Van Every was arrested on August 2 and charged with grand larceny in connection with the theft. He has since posted bond and been released from the Anderson County Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to locate the missing serval and determine whether others were involved in the animal’s disappearance.

About Izzie’s Pond Sanctuary

Izzie’s Pond is a nonprofit organization that provides rescue, rehabilitation, and refuge for injured, orphaned, or displaced wildlife in South Carolina. The sanctuary has gained community support for its work in giving animals a second chance at life.

The loss of CJ is especially difficult for the organization, as servals are not only rare but require significant resources and commitment to care for properly.

Call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

