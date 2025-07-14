Survey Reveals Which French Fries People in the Carolinas Love Most

CAROLINAS — French fries may seem like a simple side dish, but a recent nationwide survey suggests people have strong opinions about which type reigns supreme. In the Carolinas, tastes are as varied as the regional barbecue — and the results might surprise you.

Straight and seasoned fries emerged as the overall favorite across most states, including both North and South Carolina, according to Talker Research. Commissioned by McCain Foods, the survey sampled 5,000 Americans online in late May and early June 2025.

Straight Fries Take the Crown in the Carolinas

The survey asked participants to pick their preferred fry type from a multiple-choice list, which included options like shoestring, curly, crinkle-cut, waffle, steak fries, and potato wedges.

While waffle fries were the top pick in only one state — Colorado — the “classic” straight fries, often seasoned and fast food-style, dominated the results elsewhere. Carolinians aligned with this trend, showing a strong preference for straight and seasoned fries.

Interestingly, despite popular chains like Zaxby’s and Chick-fil-A offering waffle fries, the Carolinas didn’t rank them as their top choice.

Crinkle, Curly, and Waffle: Where They Stand

Other fry types had pockets of popularity in various states:

Shoestring fries were most loved in places like Georgia, Texas, and New York.

were most loved in places like Georgia, Texas, and New York. Curly fries gained fans in states such as Oklahoma, Alaska, and Connecticut.

gained fans in states such as Oklahoma, Alaska, and Connecticut. Crinkle-cut fries were top picks in Illinois, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania — but not the Carolinas.

Although steak fries and wedges were on the ballot, they didn’t earn enough support in any state to be a favorite.

QC News emphasized that the survey lacked visual aids or detailed descriptions of the fry types, potentially impacting the results.

How We Eat Our Fries: Behavior & Sauces

Beyond preferences, the survey revealed quirky fry-related behavior. Around 65% of respondents admitted to stealing fries from someone else’s plate during a meal out — proving the irresistible appeal of the crispy treat.

As for seasoning, salt and ketchup were overwhelmingly the favorite toppings. Other common dips like ranch, cheese sauce, and aioli lagged behind.

People in New York and California were the most likely to say they experience joy or happiness while eating fries, according to Talker Research.

Americans Really Love Their Fries

The average American eats about 17 pounds of fries annually, with Virginia residents topping the list at 21 pounds per person per year. That’s a lot of spuds.

Despite regional differences, one thing is clear: french fries remain one of America’s most beloved foods, whether you like them thin, curly, or golden and crinkle-cut.

“Preferences aside, it’s clear that fries hold a special place in people’s hearts across the nation,” said Tracy Hostetler, an executive with McCain Foods, in a statement included with the survey.

What’s your favorite fry style — and does your state match your taste? Share your thoughts in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.