Georgia Tomato Farmers Could Gain Big from New Tariff on Mexican Imports

GEORGIA — Local tomato growers may soon see an unexpected boost thanks to a newly imposed U.S. tariff on imported Mexican tomatoes — a move designed to protect American farmers and strengthen the domestic food supply chain.

The 17% import tariff, announced recently by the Trump administration, targets the two-thirds of tomatoes consumed in the U.S. that are typically grown in Mexico. Experts say the decision could raise tomato prices by about 10% in grocery stores, opening the door for American farmers — especially in Georgia — to fill the gap.

“Anytime produce is in the news, it helps people start thinking about where their food comes from and what choices they’re making,” said Daniel Parson, lead farmer and educator at Emory University’s Oxford College Organic Farm. “Local farms may not always be the cheapest, but they reflect different values — how we treat workers, how we care for the land, and how we invest in our communities.”

Tariff Creates Opportunity for Georgia Farms

While the U.S. relies heavily on Mexican tomato imports, Georgia already ranks among the top 10 tomato-producing states. The new tariff could help level the playing field for domestic growers who face much higher production costs due to local labor, climate, and operational standards.

Parson emphasized that buying local tomatoes can benefit both consumers and the environment. “You’re supporting the local economy,” he noted. “The less far they have to travel, the better. We’re actually picking them, and sometimes the next day we’re at the farmers market.”

Challenges of Tomato Farming in Georgia

Tomato cultivation in Georgia is labor-intensive and costly, requiring continuous disease management, irrigation, and close attention in the humid, hot conditions of the South. Still, local farmers believe the new policy gives them a fairer shot at reaching broader markets.

The Atlanta News First report highlights how Georgia growers like Parson are already seeing ripening success with varietals such as Sweet Marneros, Pink Wonders, and Sungold cherry tomatoes.

Federal Support for U.S. Agriculture

In a statement following the tariff rollout, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the move is about defending American growers.

“For far too long, our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing,” Lutnick stated. “This is part of a broader legislative push to support American agriculture and reinforce the domestic food chain.”

The tariff decision is also being seen as part of a wider federal initiative to ensure resilience in U.S. food systems, reduce import dependence, and promote state-level farming economies like Georgia’s.

