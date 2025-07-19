Florence County Faces Friday Thunderstorm Threat with 40 MPH Winds, Hail, and Lightning Risk

SOUTH CAROLINA — A fast-developing thunderstorm system swept into Florence County Friday afternoon, prompting a National Weather Service alert for dangerous winds and minor hail through at least 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The storm was first tracked near Sardis around 1:52 p.m., moving eastward at 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, NC.

Gusty Winds and Hail Expected

The weather alert warned of wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-sized hail measuring 0.25 inches. While the hail isn’t expected to cause widespread damage, vegetation and unsecured outdoor items may be affected.

Officials cautioned that the wind could knock down weak limbs and create brief visibility hazards.

Storm Track Includes Major Florence County Areas

Communities in the storm’s path include:

Florence

Sardis

Effingham

Timmonsville

Coward

Olanta

Carolinas Hospital System and Cedar Tower

Travelers on Interstate 95 between mile markers 147 and 156 were also advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and sudden wind bursts.

Lightning and Flood Safety Tips Shared by Weather Officials

With lightning strikes becoming more common in the summer months, the weather alert included a public reminder that thunderstorms bring increased risk of deadly lightning. An average of 20 lightning-related deaths occur each year in the U.S.

Residents are urged to follow these safety tips:

Seek shelter indoors immediately when thunder is heard.

immediately when thunder is heard. Avoid electrical devices, plumbing, and windows during a storm.

during a storm. Wait at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap before going back outside.

For those caught outdoors:

Avoid hilltops, open fields, and isolated trees .

. Do not shelter in tents or under metal structures .

. Stay away from water sources and metal objects, which can conduct lightning.

What Drivers Should Know About Rain and Hydroplaning

If you’re out on the road when the storm hits, take extra precautions:

Use headlights , even during daylight.

, even during daylight. Stay in center lanes where water is less likely to collect.

where water is less likely to collect. Avoid puddles to reduce hydroplaning risk.

to reduce hydroplaning risk. Don’t closely follow trucks or buses — their splash can reduce your visibility.

— their splash can reduce your visibility. Never drive through flooded areas, as flash floods can sweep away vehicles.

Hydroplaning occurs when tires lose contact with the road due to water buildup. This is most likely to happen when:

Driving at high speeds

Water on the road is deeper than expected

Tires have worn-out tread

If your car hydroplanes:

Ease off the gas and let the vehicle slow on its own.

and let the vehicle slow on its own. Steer into the skid to regain control.

to regain control. Brake gently, especially if you do not have ABS brakes.

Storm Alert Timing and Outlook

As of now, the weather alert remains active until 2:45 p.m. Friday, but additional watches or warnings may be issued depending on how the storm system evolves.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and take proper precautions through the afternoon and evening hours.

Have you experienced storm damage or unsafe driving conditions in Florence County today? Share your thoughts in the comments on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.