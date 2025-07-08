Dutch Bros Coffee to Launch First South Carolina Shop in Summerville This Summer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Dutch Bros Coffee, a rapidly growing drive-thru coffee chain known for its vibrant energy and handcrafted drinks, is opening its first-ever South Carolina location in Summerville during the summer of 2025.

The new store will be located at 101 Angus Drive, near Berlin G. Myers Parkway, offering a fresh option for local coffee lovers.

What Customers Can Expect

Founded in 1992 by two brothers with a passion for espresso, Dutch Bros has become a fan favorite across several states. The Summerville store promises to deliver the brand’s signature upbeat atmosphere, complete with loud music and energetic “broistas” — Dutch Bros’ unique version of baristas.

Menu highlights include:

Specialty espresso drinks

Fruit smoothies and freezes

Signature teas

Dutch Bros Rebel — a proprietary energy drink

Nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee

The chain is known for its speed, quality, and friendliness, aiming to make every drink a satisfying experience.

Growing Coffee Scene in the Lowcountry

The arrival of Dutch Bros marks another expansion in the region’s growing coffee market, offering a new alternative to established brands like Starbucks and Dunkin’.

Summerville residents will soon have access to a wide variety of high-energy beverages from one of the country’s most enthusiastic coffee chains.

More details on the exact opening date are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

This update was first reported by ABC News 4.

Will you be trying Dutch Bros Coffee when it opens in Summerville? Share your favorite coffee drink with us in the comments at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.